BC Transit – GradPASS Returns to Offer Grade 12 Students A Free and Safe Ride

Fraser Valley/Victoria – BC Transit and its partner communities across the province are once again offering the popular GradPASS program for graduating high school students.

Grade 12 students from participating schools in more than 70 communities across British Columbia will be able to ride the bus for free any two days during the month of June thanks to the GradPASS program.

To use their GradPASS, students simply scratch off their two chosen travel days (not required to be consecutive) and show the card with valid student I.D. to their bus driver at the time of boarding.

GradPASS cards are distributed to students by participating schools in late May, and more information is available here.

This program was first introduced in Vancouver in 1988 to encourage safe transportation options during graduation season Grade 12 students. The Victoria Regional Transit System adopted GradPASS in 1990, with other communities following suit over the years. Today, more than 70 communities across the province offer GradPASS to new graduates at the end of May for use in June. The cost of this program is covered by local governments and BC Transit.



To help make the transit experience pleasant and comfortable, BC Transit asks all customers to be courteous and respectful of drivers and fellow passengers. For those new to taking transit, bus etiquette tips can be found here.



For information on BC Transit schedules, routes and service alerts in your community, please visit bctransit.com, and select your local transit system.



