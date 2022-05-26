A New BC Company – ElectricGo -Rolling Out Power Bar Rental Kiosks to Help People Charge Their Smartphones On-The-Go (INTERVIEW)

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – In May 2022, a BC company called ElectricGo began rolling out more than 120 power bar rental kiosks across the province to help people charge their smartphones on-the-go.

The way it works is simple. Find an ElectricGo kiosk and scan the QR code with your ElectricGo app. A power bar will automatically pop out with all of the cables you need. From there, you can sit back and relax as your phone recharges over the next 30 minutes, or for as long as you need. Once you’re done, you just pop the power bar back into any ElectricGo hub location and you’re good to go.

It costs users 75 cents per half hour to charge their phone, up to a maximum of $6 per day. Power bars can be rented for up to eight days before they need to be returned, allowing users to take the power bar with them as they go.

Ross Pearson is the Operations Manager for ElectricGo. One of the side issues addressed by his company is safety. Where someone can fast charge a phone in a bar, restaurant, campus or major event facility if someone needed to make emergency or vital contact.

Below is an interview with Ross and FVN’s Don Lehn.

ElectricGo currently has two locations in the Fraser Valley, including the following locations:

University of the Fraser Valley

Abbey Road Taphouse – Abbotsford