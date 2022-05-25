Sto:lo War Memorial Refurbishment(VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Arnold Nicholas is a well known Chilliwack vlogger or video blogger. You can usually find his updates on Facebook for the new Canadian Tire being built at Cottonwood Mall as well as the de-malling of Chilliwack Mall across the street.

Nicholas has also done a YouTube video of the refurbishment of the War Memorial at Stol:lo HQ.

This carving is 30 or more years old. Getting a clean up and a coat of stain really makes this memorial stand out. I managed to capture part of the process of cleaning up and staining a wood carving on the Sto:lo property. The carving is part of the Sto:lo war memorial. This fellow (Eric) also refurbished the Welcome Poles on the Sto:lo property and the Welcome Poles at the tourist information center by the freeway. This memorial honours members of the Sto:lo Nation who died in several wars around the world. Their sacrifice allowed us to have and enjoy the freedom we all enjoy today.