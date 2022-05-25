Skip to content

Sewer Flushing for Hope – May 30 to June 3

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sewer Flushing for Hope – May 30 to June 3

Hope – The District of Hope Utilities Department will be performing sewer flushing for various neighbourhoods between May 30 and June 3.

Any concerns should be addressed to Steve Glasson. Chief Utilities Operator at 604 869 2333

Share This:

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Cottonwood Center

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts