OPINION – If you see a motorcyclist moving from left to center to right in the same lane….they’re not drunk or high. They’re trying to stay safe!

Fraser Valley – Christine Leazette is a Valley based councilor for woman and woman with addictions. She is also an avid biker.

Recently, Christine was rear ended as she and other biker friend were stopped at a red light. A driver was not paying attention to the light. She was on her phone. She tapped Christine’s bike. There was minimal damage and she is OK but, the driver continued on, still on her phone.

Now another issue, motorcycle season is here and there are some rules of the road that many vehicle drivers don’t understand about bikers:

“If you see a motorcyclist moving from left to center to right in the same lane….they’re not drunk or high.They are finding the best position to ride in based on many circumstances that constantly change.That manhole cover? That oil spot? That small puddle? That asphalt repair patch? Those things mean nothing to you in a car or truck but can be a life threatening hazard to a motorcyclist.

When a motorcyclist suddenly speeds up, goes past you and then slows down, they’re not signaling that they want to race you…they’re trying to stay out of your blind spot.

I know there are some motorcyclists who ride like a$$holes just as there are a$$holes in cars and trucks. They’re out there. It sucks because they make others look bad. But one thing we all want is to be able to make it home alive.

Your vehicle is much bigger than ours.

Please keep that in mind.

For my family of bikers and yours!”

Christine Leazette