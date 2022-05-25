2nd Annual UFV Cascades Scholarship Golf Tournament – June 23 at Chilliwack Golf Club

Fraser Valley – The University of the Fraser Valley athletic department will host its second annual Cascades Scholarship Golf Tournament on Thursday, June 23 at Chilliwack Golf Club.



The tournament serves as a key fundraiser for Cascades teams, and 100 per cent of net proceeds go to support student-athlete scholarships.



Last year’s inaugural event raised $28,500, equating to roughly eight full-tuition scholarships for UFV student-athletes.



This year’s edition of the Cascades Scholarship Golf Tournament will feature a 1 p.m. shotgun start, with long-drive, putting, and closest-to-the-pin contests running throughout the afternoon followed by a catered dinner and silent auction.



Single tickets are $250, and early-bird pricing (available through May 1) is $900 for a foursome. The ticket price covers green fees, use of a power cart, prizes, dinner, and all on-course activities.



PLAYER REGISTRATION – CASCADES SCHOLARSHIP GOLF TOURNAMENT



A range of sponsorship opportunities are also available – click here for a detailed description and pricing, and visit the link below to secure your sponsorship. Most sponsorship levels include rounds of golf at the tournament, along with on-course activation opportunities. For additional information, contact Grant Ammann (grant.ammann@ufv.ca) or Steve Tuckwood (steve.tuckwood@ufv.ca).



SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES – CASCADES SCHOLARSHIP GOLF TOURNAMENT



“Last year’s golf tournament was an incredible opportunity for us to engage with our alumni base and the wider Fraser Valley community, and the outpouring of support we experienced gave us a great deal of momentum that carried into the 2021-22 season,” said Steve Tuckwood , UFV director of athletics and campus recreation.



“The funds raised made a tangible difference in the lives of our student-athletes, and we are so thankful for the generosity of our sponsors and participants. We look forward to growing this event in Year 2.”