2022 Fort Langley Jazz Fest Schedule for the Free Stage Events

Fort Langley – The Odlum Brown Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival today announced the most extensive free stage lineup in the history of the event when it returns July 21-24.



“Our goal in organizing this year’s festival was to make it as inclusive and diverse as possible, allowing everyone the opportunity to enjoy a wide array of events and performances,” says Festival Co-Founder and Artistic Director Dave Quinn.



“We hope that people of all ages, individuals and families, music lovers and those who want to take part in a celebration of music and art will mark July 21-24 on their calendars,” continued Karen Zukas, Festival Co-Founder and Executive Director.



Featured free events and performances on Saturday and Sunday, July 23rd and 24th will include a wide array of artists who will deliver something for everyone, regardless of their musical taste.

The range of performers will include, among others:

Six-time Juno nominee John Stetch

Accomplished trombonist Nick La Riviere and his band

Internationally renowned composer and jazz guitarist Itamar Erez Quartet

The Paul Perry Orchestra featuring PJ Perry & Brad Shigeta

Rockin’ blues Laurie Morvan Band

Award-winning jazz pianist Attila Fias

Western swing band Slim Sandy and the Hillbilly Boppers

R&B emerging artists maya and ben

Award-winning instrumental guitarist John Gilliat Trio

Funky Hip-Hop Soul band The New Groovement

The soulful and powerful 60-piece choir The Universal Gospel Choir

IndigiFunk, Hip-hop, Latin Funk and Blues performer. Curtis Clear Sky & the Constellationz

The Wild River Pow Wow Group

For the full line-up visit https://www.fortlangleyjazzfest.com/lineup-2022



A range of entertainment for the younger set is equally impressive, including four-time Juno nominee for best children’s album, Norm Foote, and local children’s’ entertainer Penny Pom Pom who will be performing on both days.



Opening the free festival day on Saturday, July 23 will be a Mardi Gras Strolling parade, sponsored by Telus, and featuring the RazzMaJazz Ensemble. Everyone is invited to get dressed-up in Mardi Gras attire and join the traditional New Orleans strolling parade that will make its way from the Fort Langley Village Farmers’ Market to Fort Langley Community Hall where the festival’s official opening ceremony will take place.



A special Jazz Vespers event at St. Andrew’s United Churches of Langley will open the free festival day on Sunday, July 24. This special service will include two sets of jazz with the Blue Heron duo and Marcus Mosely who has brought his infectious gospel sound to concerts around the globe.



Community Hall Stage at the Fort Langley Community Hall

Presented by the Fort Langley Community Improvement Society and supported by Chartwell Retirement Residences



The main stage located in front of the historic and iconic community hall will feature a diverse range of world-class jazz acts from straight ahead jazz and blues bands to big band, Latin, swing, gospel and more. A Lions Club pancake breakfast and BBQ lunch will be available at the community hall on both days.



Kidz Zone

Presented by MacCallum Law Group and supported by Bedford Dental Centre



The Kidz Zone will feature interactive and hands-on music and art activities and entertainment for children and young people to enjoy, an Afro Brazilian drum circle, a build your own musical instrument area and a paint by sound experience, among other activities



Youth & Emerging Artist Stage, CN Historic Site

Presented by Langley Community Music School and BC Touring Council

Venue provided by Langley Heritage Society



Youth and emerging talent will be featured at this stage in the picturesque gardens of the Historic CN Station.



Kwantlen Art & Cultural Exhibition, Bedford Landing

Presented by Kwantlen Polytechnic University, the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, proudly representing the Port of Vancouver, the Government of BC, and BC Arts Council.



Kwantlen First Nation artist exhibitions and demonstration will be featured including Indigenous art, cultural exhibits, cedar weaving, carving and beading demonstrations and music, including Pow Wow demonstrations. A salmon BBQ, traditional bannock and Indian ice cream will also be available for purchase.



River Stage

Supported by Caliber Projects and Quadra Homes



Overlooking the Fraser River, this stage is an oasis in the middle of the Village where beverages and a BBQ are available.



Art Zone, Fort Park Stage

Presented by ConWest/Vicini Homes



This special area features a music stage, Opus Outdoor Painting Challenge, art vendors, art workshops, food trucks and a Kwantlen & Community Art Mural installation that the public will be invited to paint.



THE 2022 Festival will feature a combination of in-person ticketed shows and free community events. The previously announced headline lineup includes:



Thursday:

Kicking off the festival on Thursday afternoon from 1 – 3pm is a free community concert at the Fort Langley Community Hall featuring a performance by the Rugcutter Dance Orchestra a 15-piece ensemble specializing in original arrangements in the style of the great dance orchestras of the twenties, thirties, and forties.

The Rugcutter Dance Orchestra will also perform at the Festival’s Thursday evening Gala Event that will start with a Great Gatsby/art deco themed outdoor cocktail reception with the Grand Slam Jazz Band playing traditional New Orleans on the lawn of the historic hall. Attendees will then transition into the community hall which will be reminiscent of a 1930’s prohibition-style speakeasy club featuring a three-hour big band show and dance in the ballroom.

Friday:

The popular Friday Night Blues Show returns inside the National Historic Fort, featuring Sue Foley opening acts Smilin’ Jack Smith.& the New Panama Limited, The Mojo Stars and Terminal Station.

Molly Johnson (Friday, 7pm show, Chief Sepass Theatre)

The Shuffle Demons (Friday, 9pm show, Chief Sepass Theatre)

Saturday:

Michael Sarian (Saturday, 7pm show, Chief Sepass Theatre)

Champion Fulton (Saturday, 9pm show, Chief Sepass Theatre)

Sunday:

Junior Santos (Sunday, 7pm show, Chief Sepass Theatre)

Warren Dean Flandez (Sunday, 9pm show, Chief Sepass Theatre), Presented by SpaTru

Village-wide activities:

Other free outdoor events include strolling street bands and the Fort Langley Artist Group outdoor art exhibit at the former Birthplace of BC Art Gallery, July 23 & 24.