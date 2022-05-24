Cougar Spotted on Edmeston Road in Cultus Lake

Cultus Lake – Lia Haggquist posted to Cultus Lake Residents:

I just wanted to make an update on that cougar I posted about before (May 24). It’s still on our property (Edmeston Rd). One of our cabin renters saw it and my dad was down talking to the renter when the cougar just walked out of the bush and straight towards them, forcing them back into the cabin. It’s obviously not scared of people. We called conservation and filed a report so hopefully someone can maybe come safely and humanly move the cougar somewhere else.

Gary Haggquist posted to Cultus lake beware you want to know: Cougar siting just now (4PM Tuesday) at Forest Echoess Cabins on Edmeston Rd above Lakeside Condo developement at Entrance Bay. Anyone using the Prov Park trail on Edmeston Rd should not be hiking alone – if at all. Large adult cougar exhibiting somewhat aggressive behaviour coming towards two adult humans. A little out of the ordinary for cougars to be active during the day. This cougar has been around here for at least a couple of days now.