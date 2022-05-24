Chilliwack Pride BBQ Fundraiser – Sunday June 5

Chilliwack – On Sunday June 5th, come out to Downtown Chilliwack on Mill St and celebrate the new PRIDE banners designed by Justin Mallard, Teri Westerby, and Bon Graham, and help the Chilliwack Pride Society fundraise to reach its goal of $25,000.

This will offset costs for the annual Pride festival.

Where else can you enjoy a fun-filled Sunday where you celebrate and contribute towards your local LGBTQ2S+ community by eating BBQ Hot Dogs, getting your face painted, shopping for Chilliwack Pride merch, and local produce at the amazing vendors at Farmers Market while listening to live music by Joe Matheson.

This event is free to attend. The BBQ Hot Dogs are by donation, suggested donation $3.

There will be gluten-free and vegan versions available, as well as pop and water by donation.

The Chilliwack Pride Society is able to offer this community fundraiser in partnership with the Downtown Chilliwack Community Market and the Chilliwack Dogwood Monarch Lions.