Chilliwack FC to Co-host Former Canadian Women’s National Team Goalkeeper and Olympic Gold Medalist Stephanie Labbé to Girls Soccer Clinic on June 7

Fraser Valley – Chilliwack FC will play host to former Canadian Women’s National Team goalkeeper and 2020 Olympic gold medalist Stephanie Labbé on Tuesday, June 7.

The clinic will focus on fun, with soccer tips and drills that will focus on how to be a good player and a great teammate. Participants will also get to listen to a 30-minute motivational talk from the 2020 Olympic gold medalist, receive a personalized signed photo of Stephanie, and 10 lucky registrants at each clinic will get to take a penalty kick against Labbé.

Due to a collaboration between Chilliwack FC and Abbotsford Soccer Association, members will receive a special, limited time offer to attend this camp with Stephanie for the discounted price of $64 (regular price $94).

Space is limited to 20 female players from Chilliwack FC born 2006–2011. There may be an opportunity to add more closer to the clinic date, therefore space will be allocated on a first come, first serve basis.

To secure your space, please complete this form.

Once your request to participate is received, a registration link will be sent via email should space be available.

All payments will be handled by Abbotsford Soccer Association.

Credit cards are not accepted. Only players registered within a program at ASA or Chilliwack FC are invited to attend this event with a limit of 50 attendees. Please register ASAP, if you wish to attend what will be a popular event.