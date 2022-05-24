Abby PD – Update: Driver Charged after 2021 Alcohol Fueled Crash

Abbotsford – May 24th, 2022,marks the first anniversary of this preventable collision.

Throughout the past year, investigators from the AbbyPD General Investigation Section (GIS) have tirelessly followed the evidence advancing this file to the charge approval stage.

Twenty-Three-year-old Anureet Dosanjh of Surrey has now been charged with six counts of Impaired Operation Causing Bodily Harm and threecounts of Dangerous Operation Causing Bodily Harm. “From the onset, the General Investigation Section was grateful for the assistance from the public, which included witnesses and businesses in the area, allowing this investigation to advance. The investigative team remains dedicated to holding those responsible accountable,”said Sergeant Chris Brown-John

No further information will be released as this matter is now before the courts.

May 2021 Original Story: Alcohol may have been factor in crash between two cars at Whatcom Rd and North Parallel Road on May 24th.

On May 24, 2021, at 8:13 pm, Abbotsford Emergency Services was called to Whatcom Road and North Parallel Rd to report a serious crash involving a Volkswagen Jetta and Honda Civic.The Honda Civic was traveling westbound on North Parallel at a high rate of speed, travelled into the on-coming lane and collided head on with the Volkswagen Jetta.The Honda, occupied by driver and passenger; and the Volkswagen, occupied by the driver, passenger, and two small children, sustained injuries and were taken to hospital by BC Ambulance Service.To date, the front passenger of Volkswagen is recovering from severe, life-altering injuries.The front passenger of the Honda Civic remains in hospital, on a ventilator, with serious injuries