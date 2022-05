Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police Department is trying to locate missing 15 year-old Cassandra (Lennon) Gibb.

She was last seen in central Abbotsford on May 23rd 2022 at 1PM in between Ware St and Bevan St.

Cassamdra has short dark colored hair and 2 different colored eyebrows.

Anyone with information about Lennon GIBB should call the Abbotsford Police Departmnt at 604-859-5225 or text APD 222973 (abbypd)