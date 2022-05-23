Missions Twilight Concert Series is Back and Ready to Rock’n’roll – July 6 to August 21(INTERVIEW)

Mission (Sophie Northeast – BCIT Radio Arts and Entertainment) – After a 2-year hiatus due to the pandemic, The Twilight Concert series is ready to rock your summer nights!

The Twilight Concert series released its 2022-line up.

This is the concert series’ 29th year in action held at the Fraser River Heritage Park in Mission and will showcase many local artists from all genres every Wednesday of the summer starting Wednesday, July 6 to August 31st.

“The very first group on the list is The Crayons and this is a group that doesn’t normally play for the public they only do private events and but this time they’re going to do a public event to help support the twilight concert series.”

Liisa Nessim the event producer of the Twilight Concert series says the summer lineup is a bit of a sprinkle of everything, showcasing the musical talents BC has to offer like The Crayons and many more.

From jazz with Vancouver artist Jennifer Scott to country with Roads Unknown “, each night will have a different experience every single time”

Along with amazing music, you get to take advantage of the summer air and the breathtaking views of Mount Baker.

There is also food available Thanks to the Blackberry Kitchen which will have an outdoor Canteen. So you can pull out your chairs and blankets and have something to eat as you vibe to the music.

The Twilight Concert series is a must for any concert fanatic this summer and after 2 years these artists are ready to get you dancing.

For more information on the Twilight Concert series and schedules:

https://www.facebook.com/missiontwilightconcertseries