Chilliwack – A swap meet, but not for adults.

Kids Swap Meet Chilliwack is at Heritage Park, Saturday June 18.

Bring your gently used baby and children’s toys and clothes to sell, or stop by to find some great deals.

For table rentals (vendor) contact by email kidsswapmeetchwk@gmail.com

Admission is $5 (cash only) Kids 10 and under are Free.