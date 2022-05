Hope – Hope BC Canada Day Car Show posted to their Facebook page:

The Hope BC Canada Day Car Show is sponsored by Hope Motor Soprts Group and Hope & Valley Cruisers

Vehicles may arrive between 8-10 am

Show starts at 10am

$10 entry per vehicle

Dash plaques for first 150 vehicles

Contact 604 793 8124 or 604 750 8648 or email hopeandvalleycruisers@hotmail.com