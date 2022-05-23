UPDATE – Chilliwack Fire Suspects Arson – Home at Hymar at Dublin, Garage, 2 Vehicles Up in Flames

Chilliwack – Social media lit up on Sunday night when sirens and Emergency Services vehicle roared through downtown to Fairfield Island and a home on Dublin.

There were reports of the sound of an explosion, followed by a home, garage and two vehicles inside, consumed by flames. This was around 9 PM

Chilliwack Fire says 40 firefighters responded. Fire crews called for a 2nd alarm and worked quickly to perform an exterior attack on the fire while securing a water supply to bring the fire under control, limiting damage to the garage,and preventing fire spread to the interior of the house.

Two vehicles and an adjacent property also suffered fire and heat damage.

No one was hurt and this fire is under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP fire investigators.