Tzeachten FC Staff Coach Announcement – Hiring Ryan Critchley

Fraser Valley – Over the weekend, Tzeachten FC Staff announced a new coaching addition to their staff.

Glenn Wilson, Tzeachten FC’s Technical Director on Ryan: “Tzeachten FC consider it a real coup to have secured Ryan as one of our Staff Coach team. Ryan has a wealth of experience, particularly with our younger players who are just starting out in the game. He will work extensively within our FUNdamentals program where he will enthuse and inspire young players to both love and progress within the game”

Ryan Critchley: “My coaching philosophy follows a player centred approach. I believe in order to build a successful team you first need to build the individual player both technically and emotionally. In the end, the game is the best teacher and it should be a coaches priority to allow children a pathway of self discovery through the beautiful game itself. Football should be accessible to everyone and that is where Tzeachten FC matches my own coaching philosophy. I am excited to be playing a role in this new club.”

TFC continues to put new coaches in place. Volunteers are needed.

An application to join the Fraser Valley Youth Soccer Association is in in the works. Registration of all players young and adult is now underway.

For more info, Derek Epp can be reached by email at derek@tzeachten.ca or call 604-997-1186.