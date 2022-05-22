No, You DON’T CALL 911 ‘Cuz Your Stuck In the Border Traffic Line Up

Surrey/Fraser Valley – Surrey RCMP and Drive BC heard about this at the Pacific Border Crossing and now it’s “a thing”.

From the RCMP Media Release:

With the Victoria Day long weekend here, Surrey RCMP is advising the public to plan ahead, monitor border line ups, and be prepared for lengthy wait times at border crossings.

On the Easter long weekend, police received in excess of 100 calls from the public, including people calling 911 to complain about border wait times and traffic congestion near the Pacific Highway Border Crossing. These calls significantly tied up police resources, and is not an appropriate use of 911.

Stuck in a border line up this weekend? 911 is not an appropriate forum for complaining about wait times. Police have no control over border delays. Check wait times, road conditions before you travel: https://t.co/hSrQZsfbQe @DriveBC — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) May 21, 2022

If you plan on travelling to the US through one of Surrey’s land borders, ensure you are checking border wait times and traffic conditions before departing. If possible, plan your travel for off peak days and times. Be prepared that you may have to wait in the line up for a long time.

Drivers utilizing the Pacific Highway Border crossing should remain on main roads and highways, specifically 176 Street and 8 Avenue to access the crossing. Be courteous and do not attempt to take short cuts through residential neighborhoods or block access to side streets while waiting in line.