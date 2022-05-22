Classic British Cars Came to Harrison For Sunday Lunch

Harrison (John Allen) – MAY 22 UPDATE – Traffic was bumper to bumper on the holiday Sunday so getting to the Harrison Beach and Lagoon, let alone the Harrison Country Club was a challenge.

A showing of Classic British Cars was organized by John Allen at the Club and he posted photos to Harrison Hot Springs News & Views:

Classic British Cars May 22, 2022 – The high-performance cars. at Harrison Country Club. The red Cobra qualifies as British because the original Cobra was an English AC with a V8 stuffed into it. This one belongs to a HCC member. The little Lotus 7 belongs to Helen Poon. It’s the road-legal version of a race car. The white supercar is a Harrison resident – Courtesy John Allen

ORIGINAL STORY MAY 21 – If you are a classic car fan, of the English kind ( think James Bond, John Lennon etc) This will be fun for the long weekend.

The British Cars Coming on Sunday May 22. 75 lovely collector cars from the big 600-car show at Van Deusen Gardens will come to Harrison for lunch on Sunday.

The public is welcome to walk in and view them from 2-3PM.

If anyone knows of any old British cars hiding in Harrison, let organizer John Allen know as he would like to put on a display of local vehicles.

Harrison Country Club is hosting this event and hopes it will be a big success and become the annual destination for this group.