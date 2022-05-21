7th Annual Fraser Valley Music Awards with CIVL FM (UFV Radio) Anotehr $10K in Award Money Available

Abbotsford – Opportunities to be awarded Top Artist in each category and $10,170 are up for grabs once again with #FVMA22, the 7th annual Fraser Valley Music Awards. These are in conjunction with the UFV radio station , CIVL-FM.

(NOTE CIVL is still waiting to start building their new repeater in Chilliwack, In 2019 and again in 2021, CIVL FM received permission from the CRTC for a Chilliwack repeater. The station will take some time to set up but it will be broadcasting from Chilliwack on 92.3FM with 4600 watts. That is similar to the power that Star FM has. Star, The Drive and Kiss FM did not oppose the application. The 101.7 frequency in Abbotsford will remain on air.)

In addition to the 10 + categories through various genres, demographic and fan vote recognition opportunities, CIVL is teaming up with the Mission Folk Music Fest again this year! This means that one nominee will be selected at the Fraser Valley Music Awards on July 21st, 2022 to play at the 2023 MFMF!

Not convinced about the opportunity to win a cash prize and/or a guest spot at a community festival? #FVMA22 will be held at Jam in Jubilee in Jubilee Park in Abbotsford, which means that you can expect music fans from around the Fraser Valley to come out and support this popular, annual music event… And our nominees!

● Each winner will receive a cash prize for being the highest adjudicated applicant in their category

● The Mission Folk Music Festival will select their favourite nominee and offer them a performance spot at the Summer 2023 festival! Check out MFMF July 22nd to 24th, 2022 to see last year’s winner The Crescent Sky perform!

● Artists whose adjudicated submissions are nominated for a 2022 FVMA are automatically eligible for participation in the Dakota Leslie Memorial Fan Vote, where the more votes you get, the more cash you win!

● 2022 Nominees will be added to the FVMA archive on the website where social media links and music will remain posted for years to come and they will automatically be awarded air space to be played on CIVL Radio 101.7!

● FVMA submissions are now open and nominees will be announced in advance of Jam in Jubilee!

Are you a business within the Fraser Valley and interested in getting involved or sponsoring the awards in some capacity? Contact the CIVL Radio team at fvma@civl.ca for more information.