The Race Is On This Long Weekend At Mission Raceway Park

Mission (Ethan Allin – BCIT Radio Arts and Journalism) – If you’re looking for something fun AND LOUD to do this May long weekend, then check out Mission Raceway Park from the 20th to the 22nd. They are hosting multiple drag racing events across multiple different classes including Top Fuel Nitro Harleys.

On Friday, Mission Raceway will have their open test and tune. That’s where drag racers will be licensing, fine-tuning, and getting ready for another full weekend of bracket racing. Spectating on Friday is $15 per person. Kids 12 and under are free, and testing runs from 10am-4pm.

The real action starts this weekend. That’s when you can watch the bravest Top Fuel Nitro Harleys riders battle it out for the top spot at the CMDRA Drags this Saturday and Sunday.

Easily one of the best events of the weekend. Not only do you get the chance to see the Top Fuel Nitro Harleys, but this weekend’s event also features the FIRST Canada West Doorslammer race of the season. $20 per person gets you in and racing starts at 9 am.

This weekend’s weather in Mission looks to be a high of 21 degrees.

It’s the perfect weather for racing. Just remember to bring earplugs, a chair, and plenty of water as this weekend’s events at Mission Raceway Park is the place to be.

For more information on the event go to https://missionraceway.com/

To check out the entire Top Fuel Nitro Harleys class listing go to www.CMDRA.com