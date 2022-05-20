Suspicious Fire in Vacant House on Williams in Chilliwack

Chilliwack – Early Friday morning ( Midnight, May 20) Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire located in the 46000 block of First Avenue near Williams.

22 firefighters responded from Halls 1 and 4.

On arrival, fire crews encountered a working fire within a vacant house.

Social media chatter noted that this house was a fire target before.

Fire crews worked quickly to perform an exterior attack on the fire while securing a water supply to bring the fire under control, preventing fire spread and exposure damage to adjacent buildings.

No one was hurt.

This fire is under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department fire investigators. If anyone has any information about this fire, they are asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.upperfraservalleycrimestoppers.com