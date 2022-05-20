Skip to content

chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: May 19, 2022. GW Graham Turf Field and Major Awards, Cultus Lake Dock Rebuild, Military Museum Break In (VIDEO)

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: May 19, 2022. GW Graham Turf Field and Major Awards, Cultus Lake Dock Rebuild, Military Museum Break In (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: May 19, 2022. GW Graham Turf Field and Major Awards, Cultus Lake Dock Rebuild, Military Museum Break In.

Special thanks to our “Top News” stories sponsor, Zacharias Vickers LLP!

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
• Rebuild of Cultus Lake Docks expected to be slow and expensive process.
• A break-in at the Chilliwack Military Museum.
• It’s official – Chilliwack Flight Fest – returns in August!
AND
• GW Graham plans new turf field, paid for by donations.

Interview: Jake Mouritzen, Athletic Director, GW Graham

News Director: Don Lehn
Sportscast: Josh Bohr

chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™

Share This:

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Cottonwood Center

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts