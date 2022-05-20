chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: May 19, 2022. GW Graham Turf Field and Major Awards, Cultus Lake Dock Rebuild, Military Museum Break In (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: May 19, 2022. GW Graham Turf Field and Major Awards, Cultus Lake Dock Rebuild, Military Museum Break In.

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:

• Rebuild of Cultus Lake Docks expected to be slow and expensive process.

• A break-in at the Chilliwack Military Museum.

• It’s official – Chilliwack Flight Fest – returns in August!

• GW Graham plans new turf field, paid for by donations.

Interview: Jake Mouritzen, Athletic Director, GW Graham

News Director: Don Lehn

Sportscast: Josh Bohr

