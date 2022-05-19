Valley Winners at 2022 BC Heritage Awards

Fraser Valley – Heritage BC is a non-profit, charitable and member-based organization that is dedicated to supporting heritage conservation in British Columbia. Members represent the interests of community heritage conservation from all parts of the province.

Each year, Heritage BC awards the BC Heritage Awards to organizations and individuals in the Province. The Awards celebrate outstanding achievements and Best Practices that have impacted and strengthened all forms of heritage as a valued cultural resource in communities throughout British Columbia. The Awards recognizes the achievements of individuals, organizations, groups, businesses, and local and regional governments in communities across BC.

Christina Reid said in a media release: “as a Director of Heritage BC, I would like to take a minute to congratulate the winners of this year’s Heritage Awards, and draw your attention to the fact that more than one of the awards went to organizations from the Fraser Valley.”

You can read more about local winners Lorisa Williams (curator, Heritage Abbotsford Society) and Dr. Keith Thor Karlson (chair, UFV PARC) at this link:

https://heritagebc.ca/events-activities/bc-heritage-awards/2022-2/