Summer Art Classes at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Chilliwack — With summer just around the corner, the Chilliwack Cultural Centre is thrilled to bring its new lineup of incredible art classes to The Centre. From clay to mixed media to paint nights, there are brilliant new ways to explore your creativity and find new hobbies. The fabulous selection is sure to add a lot of fun and excitement to your summer with these inspiring classes.

New to The Centre is Peyote Stitch Beading, a class that shares the technique of the peyote stitch and how to apply it to create stunning pieces. If you’re looking to dive into the world of mixed media, Mixed Media Workshop is the perfect place to explore a wide variety of traditional and unusual materials to create a one-of-a-kind work of art. Crochet for Beginners will teach you the techniques and skills needed to learn this fun and relaxing hobby, while Crochet Market Bag teaches those looking for more of a crochet challenge how to make a market bag. Stó:lō Drum Making teaches students how to make a 16” traditional hand drum, while also teaching some of the history and stories of the Stó:lō people.

Family Paint Night is a creative experience fun for the whole family or friends and will be an exciting night of painting! With guidance, new artists and artists with experience alike will be led through painting and finishing a piece that they can take home at the end of the night.

Kids classes give your children the chance to explore their creativity! Using embroidery thread, yarn, and beads, your children can learn to make Friendship Bracelets, or they can take their first steps in illustration with Intro to Anime Intensive. Crochet for Kids teaches the ins and outs of crochet, and Art Mashup introduces young children to the world of art.

If you’re looking for a creative outlet to practice your art, the Open Glass Studio and Open Clay Studio offer a space to hone your skills in glass-bead making and practice on the wheel or hand-building. The Open Studios are non-instructional sessions and are the perfect place to practice skills learned in classes!

Registration for all classes is now available, but sign up soon because spots are filling up fast! For more information or to register for a class, visit www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, call 604-391-SHOW(7469), or stop by The Centre Box Office (9201 Corbould Street, Chilliwack).