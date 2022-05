Mount Woodside – Kent Harrison Search and Rescue performed a high angle rescue this past Tuesday afternoon.

Kent Harrison SAR responded to a request from BCEHS to rescue a paraglider who had landed in a tree on Mount Woodside. The call came in @3PM on May 17th.

SAR members with assistance from an arborist were able to lower the pilot to the ground.

Fortunately he wasn’t Seriously hurt, but has a great story to tell.

Kent SAR/May 2022