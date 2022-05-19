After More Cancer Treatment, Rosedale’s Ethan Flemming Can Go Home

Chilliwack/Rosedale – Back in February, we told you about Ethan Flemming. He was a student at Rosedale Traditional Community School and now a student at A D Rundle. However, Ethan is battling cancer for a third time in his young 16 year lifetime.

He was recently doing chemo at BC Children’s Hospital while the family is staying at Ronald McDonald House in Vancouver.

On Thursday February 17, Rosedale students along with an RCMP escort walked through Rosedale, in support of Ethan.

That FVN story is here.

His mom Tanna started a Facebook group: Ethan’s World.

On May 18, came the good news: One more CT scan of Ethan’s lungs, before we head home. 6 months living at BC Children’s hospital.Our truck was packed.

