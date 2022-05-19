2022 Mission Sip & Stroll Art Walk

Mission (Sophie Northeast – BCIT Radio Arts and Journalism) – Discover beautiful downtown Mission with a Sip & Stroll art walk.

Sip & Stoll hosted by Mission Downtown Business Association, Community Futures North Fraser, and Scotiabank (Missions) will be held Friday, June 3, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This event will help support local businesses and introduce you to local artist and their creations.

Start your stroll at the community Futures on 2nd ave where you’ll be greeted with a glass of wine, swag, and information on deals and participating businesses.

Ticket prices are adjusted in you’re a designated driver to $20 whereas general admission is $30.

All participating business participating will be marked with a wine barrel outside of their respective business.

Come sipe, stroll and experience the beauty of art Mission has to offer.

To secure you’re ticket here so you don’t miss this first annual event: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/sip-stroll-art-walk-tickets-264722150077?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=escb