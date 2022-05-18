2022 Chilliwack Hike For Hospice at Sardis Park – Sunday July 10

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Hike for Hospice is a fun, family-friendly event which raises funds in support of the free bereavement and palliative care support programs and services provided by Chilliwack Hospice Society each year.

The 2022 Chilliwack Hike for Hospice will be held Sunday, July 10 at Sardis Park. Participate as an individual or as part of a team, collect pledges online, then join with them to walk, run, and cycle in support of Chilliwack Hospice Society.

For more information, visit www.chilliwackhospice.org