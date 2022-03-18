AbbyPD Issue Public Notification- Shawn Deacon Released from Matsqui Institution – To Reside In Abbotsford

Matsqui/Abbotsford (Cst Jody Thomas, Abbotsford Police Media Relations Officer,askmedia@abbypd.ca – Abbotsford Police Department is issuing a public notification in the interest of public safety.

Shawn Joshua Deacon is being released from Matsqui Institution on March 18, 2022 and will be residing in the Abbotsford area.

Shawn Deacon has a criminal history that includes convictions for sexual offences against children in 1988, 1996 and 1998; as well as breaches of long-term supervision orders in 2002, 2009, 2014 and 2018.

Shawn Deacon is 56 years old and described as 6’0″ tall, 225 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

Shawn Deacon has a lifetime ban from:

1) attending a public park or public swimming area where persons under the age of 14 years are present or can reasonably be expected to be present, or a daycare center, school-ground, playground or community center, and

2) seeking, obtaining, or continuing any employment, whether or not the employment is remunerated, or becoming or being a volunteer in a capacity, that involves being in a position of trust or authority towards persons under the age of 14 years.

Shawn Deacon has an 810.1(1) Criminal Code Order with conditions that state he must not:

1) possess any weapons;

2) possess knives expect for preparing food;

3) attend any public park, school ground, daycare center, swimming pool, playground, skating rink, community center or recreational center where persons under the age of 16 years are present or might reasonably be present;

4) contact or communicate with any person under 16 years of age except for commercial transactions;

5) unless authorized by his bail supervisor, possess any electronics capable of accessing the internet, storing data or accessing any computer network; and

6) seek, obtain, or continue any employment or become a volunteer in a capacity that involves contact with or being in a position of trust or authority towards persons under the age of 16.

The Abbotsford Police will continue to monitor Shawn Deacon while he is in the community.

If you see Shawn Deacon in violation of any of the conditions listed above, please contact your local police agency immediately.

If he is seen violating in Abbotsford, please immediately call 604-859-5225 or 911 in case of emergency.

File # 22-8855

APD/VPD/Shawn Joshua Deacon