Major Turn of Events to Save Hope Station House (INTERVIEW)

Hope (with files from CPHSH’s Save the 1916 Hope Station House, Fraser Valley Current,Hope Standard) – It has been a long drown out soap opera-type saga for the past 15 months or so.

BUT, the Hope Train Station may be saved after all.

In March 2021, there was a rally outside of the station, that addressed what seemed to be a lack of will by Hope Council to save the station from the wrecking ball. The station sits on Ministry of Transportation (MOTI) land. CPHSH’s Save the 1916 Hope Station House wants to preserve this piece of local history.

In part of this discussion came the concern from Chawathil First Nation that they were not part of this consultation process.

In May 2021, there was a motion from Hope Council to remove the Heritage status from the building. This after a stop work order was in place from the BC Ombudsman which halted any demolition process.

NOTE that in the past, there was an arson attempt on the station. No one was ever charged, however there is a homeless camp near by. Guilt by association.

By December 2021, CPHSH’s Save the 1916 Hope Station House posted to social media:

“The District of Hope has officially come on board, with a letter of intent to support a move to and restoration of the Station House at Water Ave.If the plans flow as intended, the Tashme Historical Society will purchase the building for $19.16.The next of many steps is to apply for significant grant money to add funds to the project. If/when the $$ are secured, negotiations with the District of Hope will be ongoing.”

By March 14, 2022 at Hope Council, came the surprise.

“We’re actually going to move forward on the Station House.”

Hope Mayor Peter Robb said during Monday’s council meeting, after a discussion shown on line here on the future of the building. The discussion saw the District of Hope commit $450,000 to save the building, with the possibility for more funding to come later if needed.

Ryan Ellan and the Tashme Historical Society, the organization that would be leading the Station House relocation to water Street and subsequent renovation, came to the District asking for $448,800, saying he wanted the District to be an equal partner.

The Station House could become the district’s museum, with a climate-controlled basement used to store the district’s artifacts. Advantage Hope could move out of its trailer and into a new building on the site.

Arlene Webster with CPHSH’s Save the 1916 Hope Station House spoke with FVN’s Don Lehn on March 16, 2022 with an update on Hope Train Station.