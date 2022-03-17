$2.7 Million in Pandemic Relief Grants Distributed to Help Small Businesses in Chilliwack

Chilliwack/Victoria – As the details of the 2022 BC Provincial budget come out, and released in increments to the public, It was noted from MLA Dan Coulter that over $2.7 million in grants has been distributed to help small businesses in Chilliwack to adapt and recover from the impacts of the pandemic.

“Small and medium sized businesses here in Chilliwack are such a vital part of the community,” said Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack. “Our government knows business owners were hit hard by the pandemic, and that’s why over $500 million was invested in non-repayable grants to make sure that our favourite local spots, run by our friends, family, and neighbours, could stay afloat.”

The grants were distributed through a combination of different programs, including the Small and Medium-Sized Business Recovery Grant and Circuit Breaker Grant. Together, these programs invested a total of more than $530 million in support for nearly 30,000 businesses across the province.

B.C. continues to lead all other provinces in our economic recovery from the pandemic. Supporting local business is an integral part of our StrongerBC Economic Plan, which will grow our economy while building an innovative, sustainable and inclusive future for all people in British Columbia.