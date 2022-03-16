Province Providing $240M in 2022-23 for School Maintenance Projects Including Chilliwack and Abbotsford

Fraser Valley/Victoria – The Government of B.C. is providing $240.5 million in 2022-23 for school maintenance projects, which includes $48.4 million to upgrade HVAC systems at 90 schools throughout the province. Since the start of the pandemic, the ministry has provided $163.1 million in provincial and federal funding for HVAC upgrades, providing students with healthier places to learn.
This year, $15 million will go to purchase at least 82 new school buses, including electric school buses. Additional funding is available through the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Initiatives for school districts that choose to purchase electric buses. This supports the Province’s CleanBC targets for public-sector organizations to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030 for vehicle fleets.
Chilliwack School District (SD 33) – Total $2,875,362
School Enhancement Program (SEP)
• HVAC upgrades at Robertson Elementary
• HVAC upgrades at GW Graham Secondary
• Roofing upgrades at Little Mountain ElementaryCarbon Neutral Capital Program (CNCP)
• HVAC upgrades at Strathcona Elementary
Bus Acquisition Program (BUS)
• Five new buses
Abbotsford School District (SD 34) – Total $1,974,062
School Enhancement Program (SEP)
• Exterior wall systems at Abbotsford Traditional Senior Secondary
Carbon Neutral Capital Program (CNCP)
• HVAC upgrades at Blue Jay Elementary
Building Envelope Program (BEP)
• Building envelope upgrades at Blue Jay Elementary
• Building envelope upgrades at Dave Kandal Elementary
No comment yet, add your voice below!