Province Providing $240M in 2022-23 for School Maintenance Projects Including Chilliwack and Abbotsford

Fraser Valley/Victoria – The Government of B.C. is providing $240.5 million in 2022-23 for school maintenance projects, which includes $48.4 million to upgrade HVAC systems at 90 schools throughout the province. Since the start of the pandemic, the ministry has provided $163.1 million in provincial and federal funding for HVAC upgrades, providing students with healthier places to learn.

This year, $15 million will go to purchase at least 82 new school buses, including electric school buses. Additional funding is available through the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Initiatives for school districts that choose to purchase electric buses. This supports the Province’s CleanBC targets for public-sector organizations to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030 for vehicle fleets.

FVN

Chilliwack School District (SD 33) – Total $2,875,362

School Enhancement Program (SEP)

• HVAC upgrades at Robertson Elementary

• HVAC upgrades at GW Graham Secondary

• Roofing upgrades at Little Mountain ElementaryCarbon Neutral Capital Program (CNCP)

• HVAC upgrades at Strathcona Elementary

Bus Acquisition Program (BUS)

• Five new buses

Abbotsford School District (SD 34) – Total $1,974,062

School Enhancement Program (SEP)

• Exterior wall systems at Abbotsford Traditional Senior Secondary

Carbon Neutral Capital Program (CNCP)

• HVAC upgrades at Blue Jay Elementary

Building Envelope Program (BEP)

• Building envelope upgrades at Blue Jay Elementary

• Building envelope upgrades at Dave Kandal Elementary