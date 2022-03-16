Province Launches Independent Review of Pandemic Response- Your Input Needed

Victoria – The Province is launching an independent review and public consultation on government’s operational response to the COVID-19 pandemic to better inform preparations and responses to future emergencies and ensure British Columbians are protected.

Until April 20, people in British Columbia can provide written feedback about how they, or their business or organization, has been affected by government’s operational measures and communication throughout the pandemic.

To participate in the public engagement until 4 p.m. (Pacific time) on April 20, 2022, visit:

https://engage.gov.bc.ca/govtogetherbc/consultation/covid-19-lessons-learned-review/

The goal is to learn about how government agencies worked together to address the effects of COVID-19 that affected everyone, changed rapidly and continues to cause a high level of uncertainty.

The review will include what aspects of preparedness, engagement, communications and implementation worked well, what changes were made to improve operational effectiveness as the pandemic evolved, and what improvements can be made to better prepare for pandemics and emergencies.

Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, has appointed an independent project team to conduct a review of the B.C. public sector’s response to COVID-19 since March 2020. The project team includes three long-time, former senior leaders of the BC Public Service: Bob de Faye; Dan Perrin; and Chris Trumpy. Together, they will bring extensive expertise in large-scale public-sector governance and operations.

The project team will engage extensively with government agencies, First Nations, Indigenous organizations, stakeholders, partners and independent regulators that have been involved in responding to the pandemic on behalf of British Columbians.

A report with a comprehensive summary of the findings is expected by fall.