Chiliwack FC Achieves National Quality Soccer Provider Designation

Chilliwack – Chilliwack FC announced that the club has successfully achieved its Quality Soccer Provider designation in line with Canada Soccer’s National Youth Club Licensing Program. Among meeting many other important standards, to achieve this designation clubs must fulfill the requirements of Canada Soccer’s Safe Sport Roster which was unanimously adopted at the 2019 Canada Soccer Annual Meeting of the Members.

Chilliwack was among 18 BC based clubs included in the March 15 announcement by BC Soccer and Canada Soccer.



“It is an exciting time for our club as we continue to evolve and build our community programming according to our strategic plan,” says Chilliwack FC chairperson Andrea Laycock. “Chilliwack FC is looking forward to being an active member participant in the Canada Soccer program.”

Chilliwack FC 2022 Administration

Canada Soccer’s Club Licensing Program is designed to guide member organizations throughout the country toward best principles for organizational development both on and off the field.