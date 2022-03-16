Campers Can Try Out the Improved BC Parks Reservation Service Before It Opens March 21, for Bookings

Victoria – Camping enthusiasts can now try out the improved BC Parks reservation service before it opens for bookings on March 21.

The new online reservation service, camping.bcparks.ca, is part of a broader redesign of BC Parks’ digital services to improve the park experience from computer to campground. People can now visit the site to create user accounts and save booking preferences to prepare for their upcoming camping excursions.

When the new reservation service opens on March 21, 2022, at 7 a.m. (Pacific time), people will be able to reserve a campsite up to two months before their desired arrival date at most campgrounds. Reservations for group campsites open March 24, 2022, and reservations for the popular Bowron Lake Canoe Circuit open in early April. A detailed list of campground operating dates and reservable dates can be found at https://bcparks.ca/operating-dates/.