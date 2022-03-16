April Prostate Cancer Support Group – Chilliwack Featuring Glenda Standeven

Chilliwack – The regular Prostate Cancer Support group meeting for April will be on Thursday, April 7th at the Mt Cheam Lion’s Club hall at 7:00 PM. The speaker will be Glenda Standeven. She will be talk about “The Power of Positive Thinking.”Spouses are very welcome and invited to attend.

COVID protocols will be observed, so hopefully you have been vaccinated but please wear a mask and we will maintain distance requirements.

Dale Erikson, Chairman

Prostate Cancer Support Group Chilliwack

Cell 604-819-5775

dmerikson@shaw.ca