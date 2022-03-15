BCLC Says a $8M Lotto 649 Ticket Sold In Chilliwack – Won by Chilliwack Uncle-Nephew Duo

Chiliwack/Vancouver – Since March 9, the word was out to check the Lotto 649 ticket. BC Lotteries Corporation (BCLC) said there was am $8 million dollar lottery ticket sold in the Wack.

This from the draw date March 9, 2022.

On March 15, we found out who won.

Uncle and nephew John and Travis Bonner can’t wait to shop for some sweet new rides together after netting an $8-million jackpot from the Lotto 6/49 draw on March 9, 2022.

John was at home enjoying a morning coffee when he decided to check their ticket on bclc.com and was flabbergasted upon reading the winning numbers.

“I just kept seeing more and more numbers and then I saw there was a winning ticket in Chilliwack and knew it was real,” John recalled of the moment he found out they were winners of the jackpot prize of exactly $8,068,948.30.

“I was at work and John called me on my break… I didn’t believe it,” said Travis. “I was walking around confused all day and I knew things were going to change.”

Both John and Travis had a hard time keeping the exciting news to themselves.

“My brother called me bragging about his recent Slots win that he won at the casino and I said, ‘I can do you one better,’” said John. “He was shocked.”

“I broke down and told my mom,” Travis explained. “She was so happy!”

The Chilliwack residents, who purchased their ticket at Unsworth Market, have plans to celebrate their tremendous win over a big family BBQ and look forward to going vehicle shopping together. A new home is also on the radar for John, and Travis said he is thinking about retiring early.

“’It’s so exciting… new place, new vehicle and some new golf clubs,” John added.