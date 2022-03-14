New Playground for Ages 2-5 at Webster Park (Chilliwack) Features an Accessible Rubber Tile Surface

Chilliwack – A new play structure with accessible features has been installed in Webster Park (44524 Keith Wilson Road). Designed for children ages 2-5, the play structure features wide ramps with safety rails leading up to each deck on the structure, musical scales and “Simon Says” inclusive play panels, and it is surrounded by rubber tile playground surfacing.

The play area is located in the northwest area of the park, next to the existing concrete pathway. Through consultation with the neighbourhood via email, phone, and a survey conducted on the City’s engagement platform, engagechilliwack.com, 77% of neighbours who participated selected this structure.

“One of the objectives of the Mayor’s Task Force on Inclusiveness, Diversity, and Accessibility Action Plan is to work to establish accessible playgrounds,” said Mayor Popove. “We know we have more work to do to create equitable play opportunities for kids in the community, and we will continue to improve our parks and public spaces for people with disabilities.”

Improving the City’s facilities, services, parks, and public spaces for persons with disabilities is one of six overarching goals set out in the Mayor’s Task Force on Inclusiveness, Diversity, and Accessibility Action Plan. To learn more about the Action Plan, visit chilliwack.com/inclusion.

Webster Park/City of Chilliwack