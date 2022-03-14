Skip to content

Girl Guide Cookies Now Available

Fraser Valley – One of the spring rituals that we have all missing due to the pandemic, are the Girl Guides selling their infamous cookies.

Deanna Peters told FVN that: Just your local Girl Guide cookie enabler!! Cookies have arrived early this year and guess what, we can sell door to door!! So on Tuesday, our lovely littles will be out and about selling between 5 and 630PM…cookies are $5 a box…But if you can’t wait till Tuesday, don’t worry, I can hook you up!!

You’ll see the ladies at the usual locations ( from past years) including grocery stores.

Chocolate please …………..

