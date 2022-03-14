Chilliwack Hawks U13 Field Lacrosse Team Win at Provincials(INTERVIEW)

Chilliwack – Congratulations to the Chilliwack Hawks U13 Field Lacrosse Team and their win at the Provincial Finals. The 2022 BCLA Youth Field U18/U15/U13 were held in Langley.

Field Lacrosse in Chilliwack has only been around since 2016, while box lacrosse, Canadian official national sport, has been around for decades.

Dylan Crooks, the Coach for Chilliwack Hawks Field Lacrosse champs spoke with FVN’s Don Lehn on how proud he is for his team, the challenges of putting the team on the field (COVID et al) and the need for volunteers.

The season is also a fall to spring season so players are subject to the elements.

2022 BC Provincial Champs – Chilliwack Hawks U13 Field Lacrosse Team/Tine Doe