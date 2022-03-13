Kent Harrison SAR With Help From Sts’ailes Band Find Lost 12 Year Old

Kent/Chehalis/Sts’ailes – On Saturday morning, March 12th, Kent Harrison Search and Rescue was called to assist the RCMP in locating a lost 12 year-old boy who had become separated from a parent.

The pair were hiking in the Chehalis delta area the previous day when they became lost.

They spent the night in the bush, but were able to light a fire.

At dawn the boy left his mother to try and find his way back to their vehicle as she required medication. When the boy didn’t return, the mother attempted to make her way out by crossing the waist-deep Chehalis River. She arrived at a residence on the Sts’ailes Reserve, some 2 Km from where she had spent the night.

Band members took care of her until an ambulance arrived. 13 Kent Harrison SAR members, along with a police dog and handler were about to enter the bush when Sts’ailes band members found the lost boy near the Chehalis River.

He was cold and wet, but otherwise in good condition.

Kent Harrison SAR thank the Sts’ailes Band for their assistance with what could have been a tragic outcome.