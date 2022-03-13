Generations Skateboard Society – 7 Generations Cup, Indigenous Hosted Pro Skateboard Contest, June 10-12 at the Langley Events Centre

Langley – The Generations Skateboard Society announced the 7 Generations Cup, an Indigenous Hosted Pro Skateboard Contest, to be held on June 10-12, at the Langley Events Center. The event is supported by the Province of BC Fairs, Festivals and Events Recovery Fund and organizers gratefully

acknowledge the financial support of the Province of British Columbia.

7 Generations Cup is and Indigenous hosted event that is guided by Indigenous people and values to create a uniquely collaborative event. The name was inspired from the Kwantlen First Nations 7 laws of life – health, happiness, humbleness, generations, generosity, forgiveness and

understanding. These laws have become core values of the organizers. Brenda Knights of the Kwantlen First Nation and Bentwood Skateboards is Board Member of the Generations Skateboard Society and is helping to ensure strong indigenous leadership and inclusion.

The Seven Generations Cup will have further announcements coming, including how to purchase tickets on their website. Spectators are encouraged to join the mail list who will have priority once tickets are released. Businesses also wanting to be part of this exciting event and participate

as a sponsor, are also encouraged to reach out.

For further information, visit www.7genskate.com