Etienne Siew -Winner of Country/ Roots Artist of the Year at Fraser Valley Music Awards – In Mission May 5(VIDEO)

Coquitlam/Fraser Valley – Etienne Siew is an Alternative Folk Singer-Songwriter from Coquitlam, who recently won the category for Country/ Roots Artist of the Year at the Fraser Valley Music Awards.

“It is an amazing feeling to be recognized by the fans as well as by the jurors, after an incredibly difficult year for artists. I am just over the moon right

now and full of gratitude for the support from my fans.” says Etienne.

Etienne was just booked for The Old Dewdeny Pub, who are having a music series supported by The Mission Folk Festival, Thursday May 5.