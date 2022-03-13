Skip to content

Etienne Siew -Winner of Country/ Roots Artist of the Year at Fraser Valley Music Awards – In Mission May 5(VIDEO)

  1. Home
  2. Arts and Entertainment
  3. News
  4. Etienne Siew -Winner of Country/ Roots Artist of the Year at Fraser Valley Music Awards – In Mission May 5(VIDEO)

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Cottonwood Center

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Coquitlam/Fraser Valley – Etienne Siew is an Alternative Folk Singer-Songwriter from Coquitlam, who recently won the category for Country/ Roots Artist of the Year at the Fraser Valley Music Awards.

“It is an amazing feeling to be recognized by the fans as well as by the jurors, after an incredibly difficult year for artists. I am just over the moon right
now and full of gratitude for the support from my fans.” says Etienne.

Etienne was just booked for The Old Dewdeny Pub, who are having a music series supported by The Mission Folk Festival, Thursday May 5.

Etienne Siew

Share This:

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on linkedin

No comment yet, add your voice below!

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

6 − 3 =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On Key

Related Posts