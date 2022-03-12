Climate Change Rally + Street Theatre to Stress a Point with MP Strahl (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – A rather brisk breeze didn’t deter some 20 protesters from holding a climate change rally with a twist. This was organized by Chilliwack Global Climate Strike.

Add a little street theatre to the program.

It’s 2025 and various cliamate change strategies are in place … or not.

The Rally and Street Theatre Performance in front of the office of Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl, was to garner public support and apply political pressure for Justin Trudeau to fulfill his 2019 promise to “introduce a Just Transition Act, ensuring that workers have access to the training and support they need to succeed in the new clean economy.” It was the Grand Opening of The Ministry of Just Transitions Job Centre in Chilliwack,complete with a mock podium.

Former Federal NDP candidate DJ Pohl addressed the crowd as did UFV Physics Professor, Dr. Tim Cooper (VIDEOS BELOW)

Dr. Cooper recently MC’d a multi-part series on Climate Change for chillTV (which can be views on the chillTV YouTube Channel).

2022 Climate Rally Just Transition/ March 12/FVN