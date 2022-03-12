Chilliwack Restorative Justice & Youth Advocacy Association – Bike Auction – March 10 to 13

Chilliwack – The next Chilliwack Restorative Justice & Youth Advocacy Association Bike Auction is March 10 to 13. The funds raised will go towards resolving conflict in partnership with the RCMP, community, and schools in Chilliwack through restorative circles.

They also educate students with restorative values through Classroom Conversations to prevent conflicts from taking pace that involve racism, bullying, theft, and physical/verbal conflict.

On line bidding can be done here – https://www.restoringjustice.ca/bike-auction