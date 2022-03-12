Skip to content

Chilliwack Restorative Justice & Youth Advocacy Association – Bike Auction – March 10 to 13

  1. Home
  2. Legal
  3. News
  4. Chilliwack Restorative Justice & Youth Advocacy Association – Bike Auction – March 10 to 13

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Cottonwood Center

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Chilliwack – The next Chilliwack Restorative Justice & Youth Advocacy Association Bike Auction is March 10 to 13. The funds raised will go towards resolving conflict in partnership with the RCMP, community, and schools in Chilliwack through restorative circles.

They also educate students with restorative values through Classroom Conversations to prevent conflicts from taking pace that involve racism, bullying, theft, and physical/verbal conflict.

On line bidding can be done here – https://www.restoringjustice.ca/bike-auction

Restorative Justice Bike Auction 2022/Jared Mumford/Facebook

Share This:

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on linkedin

No comment yet, add your voice below!

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

two + thirteen =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On Key

Related Posts