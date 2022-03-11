Skip to content

Abbotsford International Airshow Returns April 5 – 7

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford International Airshow returns August 5, 6 & 7 at the Abbotsford International Airport.

This year’s event marks the 60th Anniversary of the Airshow and promises to be a memorable celebration so mark you calendars now.

Headline Performers to help celebrate the 60th Anniversary event, include the Canadian Forces Snowbirds and the RCAF CF-18 Hornet Demonstration Teams alongside the United States Air Force Thunderbirds making their only Canadian appearance this year.

More info to come.

Website info and FAQ here

Abbotsford Airshow

