MP Strahl Takes Aim at Federal Vaccine Mandates as BC Masks Come Off

Chilliwack /Ottawa – Within hours of the BC announcement that COVID masks can come off March 11 and Vaccine Cards are extinguished April 8, came a quick not from Chilliwack-Hope Mark Strahl, MP.

From his Facebook post: It’s long past time to end the discriminatory federal vaccine mandates. The time for excuses is over. Justin Trudeau must end federal COVID restrictions, bring back the federal employees that have been suspended or fired and end the domestic travel ban on unvaccinated travellers.

Meanwhile In front of MP Mark Strahl’s Office, a Climate rally is planned for 11 AM Saturday. Entitled Just Transition Climate Rally and Facebook info is here.

Rally and Street Theatre Performance to garner public support and apply political pressure for Justin Trudeau to fulfill his 2019 promise to “introduce a Just Transition Act, ensuring that workers have access to the training and support they need to succeed in the new clean economy.”Saturday, March 12

7388 Vedder Road

Street Theatre:
Grand Opening of The Ministry of Just Transitions Job Centre in Chilliwack.

