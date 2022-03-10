Face Masks Still Required in British Columbia Courthouses

Victoria – All people attending courthouses in British Columbia are still required to wear a face mask, including in entrances, lobbies, waiting areas, registries, hallways, stairways, restrooms and elevators on March 11, 2022 and until further notice. In addition, people are required to wear a face mask inside courtrooms unless directed otherwise by the presiding judge, justice, master or registrar.

A face mask must be worn in a manner that covers your nose and mouth.

If you do not have a face mask, Sheriffs will provide one when you enter the courthouse.

The full pdf of this announcement is available here.

Chief Judge Gillespie has issued the following consequential update effective as of March 11, 2022.

NP 22 In-Person Proceedings and Attendance During COVID-19: Health and Safety Protocols has been revised to remove information regarding masking in courthouses.