Cascades Men’s Basketball Recruit Douglas College Standout

Fraser Valley (Dan Kinvig) – Men’s Basketball: Cascades add high-scoring guard Anderson

The University of the Fraser Valley men’s basketball team has added a veteran presence in the backcourt, signing former Douglas College standout Courtney Anderson.

Anderson, a high-scoring 5’10” guard from Palenstine, Texas, will join the Cascades for the 2022-23 campaign.

UFV head coach Joe Enevoldson knows Anderson well, having coached him with the Douglas Royals from 2018-20. Anderson had a monster season in 2019-20, leading the Royals to a conference title while averaging 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He was the PACWEST men’s basketball player of the year and a first team conference all-star, the PACWEST male athlete of the year across all sports, and a CCAA men’s basketball All-Canadian selection.

“Courtney is a Cascade because he embodies a championship mindset, which is what we want to incorporate in all of our student-athletes,” Enevoldson said. “He’s diligent in the classroom, he’s a warrior on the floor, and he knows what it takes to win. He exemplifies that in his academics, on the practice floor, and in the community, and that’s what we love about him.

“He’s a three-level scorer, and he’s a gamer – he’s hit a lot of game-winning or game-tying shots over the course of his career, and we expect he’ll bring that ability to our program moving forward.”

Anderson is working towards a Bachelor of Arts degree, and said he’s looking forward to continuing his basketball career with the Cascades.

“I chose UFV because I’ve heard the academic program is good, and I’ll be able to graduate on schedule,” he said. “And obviously playing for Coach Joe again is something I’m looking forward to.

“What I bring on the floor is, I’m a good teammate, and I definitely bring the energy and the leadership. Whatever the team needs, I’m willing to do.”